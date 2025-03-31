U.S. AG Bondi Dismisses Biden Admin Lawsuit Challenging Georgia Election Law

Attorney General Pam Bondi listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after Tulsi Gabbard is sworn in as Director of National Intelligence in the Oval Office at the White House on February 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:37 AM – Monday, March 31, 2025

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has reportedly called off a federal lawsuit that challenged a Republican-backed Georgia election law passed during Democrat Joe Biden’s presidency.

The U.S. attorney general, as the head of the Department of Justice (DOJ), has the authority to call off lawsuits, including closing or compromising civil cases, but this authority is subject to certain limitations and procedures.

The law was signed by Governor Brian Kemp in 2021, making it illegal to provide food or water to voters waiting in lines to cast their ballots. In addition to prohibiting accommodations for those in line to vote, the bill also increases voter identification requirements, restricts the use of ballot drop boxes, and, in the majority of circumstances, prohibits counties from deploying mobile voting units.

The Biden administration then filed a lawsuit seeking to block the measure — arguing that the Georgia law was intended to “deny Black voters equal access to the ballot.”

Nevertheless, on Monday, Bondi dismissed the lawsuit, expressing that the Biden administration had created “an untrue narrative” about the law.

“Contrary to the Biden Administration’s false claims of suppression, Black voter turnout actually increased under (the law),” she said in a statement. “Georgians deserve secure elections, not fabricated claims of false voter suppression meant to divide us.”

The law was said to be part of a broader GOP effort to tighten voting rules nationwide following the 2020 election — which saw Biden win 20 million more votes in the previous election than Vice President Kamala Harris earned in the most recent 2024 race.

