Speakers Take The Stage Before Trump At Capital One Rally, Including Dana White, Megyn Kelly 

L: UFC CEO Dana White (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) R: Journalist Megyn Kelly (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:50 PM – Sunday, January 19, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” has kicked off with many influential speakers, including Megyn Kelly, Dana White and Trump’s children.

On Sunday, multiple speakers and musical acts took the stage at Trump’s final rally before his inauguration on Monday.

During her speech, journalist Megyn Kelly thanked Vice President Kamala Harris for her shortsighted approach of relying on celebrity endorsements throughout her 2024 campaign, contributing to Trump’s mandate victory.

“These Hollywood celebrities who get up there and try to tell us how to vote. Really? I mean, like those celebrities who know nothing?” Kelly said.

“So goodbye J.Lo. It did not work out for you. Goodbye, Meryl Streep, who showed up at that Oprah event saying, ‘oh, madam President,’ to Kamala Harris. How’d that work out? About as well as her comment that Harvey Weinstein was God. Maybe we should stop listening to her,” she continued. “Oprah she’ll show up and interview you if you pay her $1 million, too,” she added. “….Apparently, that’s what the Harris campaign production company says.”

Kelly also thanked Harris personally for helping bolster Trump’s win.

“But of course, the fakest person involved in that side of the aisle was the woman at the top,” she said. “Kamala Harris herself. Thank you. Who pretended that she wasn’t the border czar. Who pretended that she was middle class. Who pretended that she was smart, and the American people did not buy it.”

“Every time you turned around, this woman was doing something faker than the last, right? Her fake Jamaican accent, her fake eastern European accent, her fake Spanish accent. It was like spending the day at Joe Biden’s southern border nonstop.”

During his speech, CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Dana White, gushed over his longtime friendship with Trump saying “he is the best human being I have ever known.”

“I just want you to know, he has been an incredibly loyal friend to me for over two decades, and not once has he ever asked me for anything in return,” White said. “And he has proven again, again, how tough he is. But he’s also a man who truly cares about people. Everything great that’s ever happened to me in my career, he’s been the first one to reach out and congratulate me. And more importantly, in hard times, he’s been the first to reach out and let me know if there’s anything I need.”

“And all this, auring a time when he had a laundry list of his own problems … he is the best human being I have ever known,” he added.

Eric and Laura Trump also took the stage, with Eric stating that after Trump takes office, “The nonsense ends. The bulls— ends.”

Donald Trump Jr. kicked off his remarks asking, “Has anyone ever been this excited for Monday morning to roll around?”

He also stated that with the knowledge of the first Trump administration and Biden’s administration, “We can truly make a difference forever.”

Other speakers at the rally included Steve Witkoff, Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA, and Jon Voight.

