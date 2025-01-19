Musk Joins Trump On Stage At Pre-Inauguration Rally 

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at a MAGA victory rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, on January 19, 2025, one day ahead of his inauguration ceremony. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:13 PM – Sunday, January 19, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump brought Tesla CEO Elon Musk on stage during his pre-inauguration rally.

On Sunday, Musk joined the president-elect on stage to speak about slashing government waste.

Trump has pledged to unseal domestic energy resources to combat inflation while delivering the lowest energy and electricity costs globally.

“We’re going to also slash something else,” Trump added. “The waste in our bloated federal bureaucracy. We will create a new partment of government efficiency, headed by a gentleman named Elon Musk.”

Musk also stated that they’re “looking forward to making a lot of changes” in Trump’s newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“We’re going to do great things here,” Musk said.

