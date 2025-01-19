Trump Vows To Introduce A New Age Of American ‘Prosperity, Dignity, And Pride’

President-Elect Donald Trump gestures to the crowd after his victory rally at the Capital One Arena on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th U.S. president on January 20. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:57 PM – Sunday, January 19, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump spoke of a new age of American “prosperity, dignity, and pride,” during his Sunday speech at the victory rally in Washington, D.C.

“Tomorrow at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand-new day of American strength, prosperity, dignity, and pride,” Trump stated as attendees cheered on the incoming 47th president.

“Once and for all we’re going to end the reign of a failed and corrupt political establishment in Washington. A failed administration. We’re not going to take it anymore. We’re going to stop the invasion of our borders, we’re going to reclaim our wealth, we’re going to unlock the liquid gold that’s right under our feet,” Trump continued.

The 47th president-elect went on to discuss the ongoing ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, which saw the release of three hostages back into Israel proper.

The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has widely been attributed to Trump’s team putting pressure on the two sides to close on a deal prior to Trump entering into office.

“I’m glad to report that the first hostages have just been released. And who knows what’s going to happen. I know that Biden may think that they made the deal,” Trump stated. “First of all, it would have never happened if I were president.”

“Our incoming administration has achieved all of this in the Middle East in less than three months. Without being president, we’ve achieved more … than they’ve achieved in four years with being president,” Trump continued.

Trump went on to discuss the return of TikTok after the app was banned for users in America following President Joe Biden’s legislation requiring the Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app citing “national security” concerns.

“As of today, TikTok is back. So, you know, I did a little TikTok, saying, we have a guy,” Trump stated, referencing his social media strategist, Jack Advent. “TikTok Jack is a young kid, like 21 years old. And we hired this guy and I went on TikTok. Can you believe we’d go on to win an election?”

“And we went on TikTok. And Republicans have never won the young vote, the youth vote. They win a lot of votes, but they never won the youth vote. We won the youth vote by 36 points,” he continued. “So I like TikTok.”

Trump also announced that his administration plans on releasing classified documents pertaining to the assassinations of former president John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.

“As the first step toward restoring transparency and accountability to government, we will also reverse the over-classification of government documents and in the coming days we are going to make public remaining records relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert Kennedy, as well as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Trump stated.

Additionally, Trump also revealed his plans to issue over 100 executive actions on Day 1, placing an emphasis on border security, slashing overbearing regulations, and increasing U.S. energy production, according to CNN.

“Somebody said yesterday, ‘Sir, don’t sign so many (executive orders) in one day; let’s do it over a period of weeks.’ I said, ‘Like hell we’re going to do it over weeks, we’re going to sign them at the beginning,’” Trump stated. “We’ll have plenty to sign in the future, don’t worry about it. It’s not going to stop.”

“Every radical and foolish executive order of the Biden administration will be repealed within hours of when I take the oath of office,” he added. “You’re going to have a lot of fun watching television tomorrow.”

Trump also spoke on the devastation of the Los Angeles wildfires, promising to “be there very soon.”

“I also want to send our love to everyone affected by the terrible wildfires raging in California. We’re praying for you all. We love you all. We’re going to be there very soon. I’m going to go out there on Friday to see it and to get it moving back,” he stated.

“Together we will rebuild Los Angeles better, more beautiful than ever before. We’re going to get it going. We have the best builders in the world. … And in 2028, the Los Angeles Olympics will be one of the great sporting events and patriotic celebrations in history.”

