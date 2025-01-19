Kid Rock Kicks Off Trump’s Victory Rally With Electric Performance

Kid Rock performs at Donald Trump’s victory rally on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. U.S. President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance will be sworn in on January 20. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:41 PM – Sunday, January 19, 2025

Musician Kid Rock kicked off President-elect Donald Trump’s Victory Rally at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on Sunday.

The rally featuring Kid Rock and other musical acts is being held at the Capital One Arena, a 20,000-person capacity venue home to the Washington Wizards and the Washington Capitals.

The American singer-songwriter took to social media prior to the rally to promote the event, writing “Good Morning from DC!”

“So looking forward to playing for WE THE PEOPLE today at The MAGA Victory Rally!,” Kid Rock wrote in a Sunday morning X post. “Gonna be an epic year for all I feel! America is so back!”

Kid Rock fired up the massive crowd of Trump supporters, asking “Is MAGA in the house?” before performing hit songs “All Summer Long,” “We the People” and “Bawitdaba.”

Audio of Trump was pumped into the venue during the performance, stating “Let’s Make America Rock Again.”

The event is also set to feature other performers including Billy Ray Cyrus, Lee Greenwood, and The Village People prior to Trump’s speech at the very end.

Actor John Voight, one of Trump’s appointed special envoys to Hollywood, also took the stage to celebrate Trump’s mandate victory, stating its the “victory we were all fighting for.”

“What an honor. What an honor it is for me to be up here in front of you. Great men and women who’ve all come here to celebrate the greatest win [of] all time. The greatest of all time. The victory we were all fighting for,” he stated.

“To save our country, our democracy. And I’m so grateful that I’m able to say that Donald J. Trump is the 47th president of the United States of America. And now he will make America thrive again. He will make America great again, safer again. And we the people will honor our flag again,” Voight continued.

“He will bring God back to our nation’s truths. He will make her thrive again. He will save the greatest country, America,” he added.

Trump appointed Voight, along with Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone, to serve as the special ambassador “to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California.”

Along with Voight, the list of speakers include JD Vance, Elon Musk, Hulk Hogan, Dana White, and Charlie Kirk, among others.

