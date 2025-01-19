Pelosi’s Daughter Slams Jill Biden, Tells The First Lady To Worry About Her ‘Husband’s Legacy’

US First Lady Jill Biden speaks during a flag raising ceremony for the return of the United States to UNESCO after an over half decade absence at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, on July 25, 2023. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:58 PM – Sunday, January 19, 2025

Nancy Pelosi’s daughter took shots at outgoing First Lady Jill Biden, after the First Lady expressed her disappointment in Pelosi’s decision to forcibly end President Joe Biden’s reelection efforts.

Alexandra Pelosi compared Jill Biden to Shakespear’s Lady McBeth, a power-hungry wife pulling the strings of her husband’s kingdom.

“If I was Lady McBiden, I’d put on my big girl pants, play the long game and think about my husband’s legacy,” she stated.

“There aren’t that many people left in America who have something nice to say about Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi is one of them,” Alexandra continued, adding that she was only speaking on for herself.

The bitter feud between Pelosi and the Biden’s finally hit the boiling point after festering since Pelosi led the push to end Biden’s reelection efforts in July.

Pelosi reportedly threatened to publicly release polling data showing Trump’s insurmountable lead if Biden did not drop out following his catastrophic debate performance against Trump in June.

“It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run. We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short,” Pelosi stated at the time, indicating that Biden should drop out despite already securing the nomination.

Biden initially resisted the calls to drop out until the insurmountable pressure from Democrat leaders led to the end of his 2024 campaign, replacing him with Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the ticket.

The relationship between Pelosi and the Biden’s have been rocky ever since, as Pelosi has attempted to speak with Biden multiple times and has been denied, according to Politico.

Biden has also publicly suggested that dropping out was the wrong move, stating that he believes he could have beaten Trump based on internal polling data.

“She’s been told they’re not over it, don’t make more overtures because he’s blaming her,” stated an unnamed person familiar with Pelosi, according to Politico.

Additionally, Pelosi’s daughter’s recent comments were in response to Jill Biden publicly expressing her disappointment in Pelosi for forcing Biden out.

“We were friends for 50 years,” the outgoing first lady stated in a Washington Post article.

“Let’s just say I was disappointed with how it unfolded,” she continued. “I don’t know. I learned a lot about human nature. I think that’s all I’m going to say.”

