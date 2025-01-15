Jill Biden: Nancy Pelosi Pushing Biden Out Of Re-Election Bid Was ‘Disappointing’

U.S. First lady Jill Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House on December 02, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:27 PM – Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Outgoing First Lady Jill Biden expressed that it was “disappointing” that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi effectively ended President Joe Biden’s reelection efforts, despite Pelosi’s previous insinuation that she had nothing to do with it.

The first lady’s comments were published in an article by The Washington Post on Wednesday, where she reflected on Pelosi’s actions during the 2024 campaign cycle.

“It’s been on my mind a lot lately,” she stated. “We ‘were’ friends for 50 years.”

Biden previously withdrew from his 2024 reelection efforts after his Democrat allies publicly indicated that they were withdrawing support, essentially forcing Biden to announce the end of his campaign on July 21st, after multiple statements of his insisted that he would continue his campaign.

“Let’s just say I was disappointed with how it unfolded,” she continued.

“I don’t know. I learned a lot about human nature,” the outgoing first lady added. “I think that’s all I’m going to say.”

Pelosi (D-Calif.) is widely regarded as the leading force behind the Democrat Party and its decision to move away from running Biden as the Democrat nominee following his disastrous debate performance against Trump last June — which exposed his obvious mental decline.

Democrats had previously claimed for months that Biden was still mentally sharp and ready to take on four more years.

Following Biden’s career-ending debate performance, Pelosi made a public appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program, where she indicated that Biden should step down, stating: “It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run.”

Pelosi also reportedly threatened to publicly trash Biden after he initially refused to drop out of the race, according to the Daily Mail. Sources close to the outlet revealed that Pelosi threatened to publicly reveal damning polling data showing Trump’s insurmountable lead, which was ultimately enough for Biden to drop out.

“A number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races,” Biden stated at the time.

“I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic — you’d be interviewing me about why did Nancy Pelosi say [something] … and I thought it’d be a real distraction,” he added.

The Washington Post reported that Jill Biden spoke to her close friend, Mary Doody, regarding the political pressure her husband was under to drop out.

“It was awful. It was mean. It was disrespectful,” Doody stated. “She talked a lot about that. I know I’m biased, but Joe Biden did not deserve that.”

Pelosi was quick to change things up and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for nominee, rather than having an open primary. This came off as highly hypocritical, as the Democrat Party prides itself as the party of “democracy,” yet, they didn’t allow their voters the chance to pick a candidate.

The former house speaker was also quick to throw Biden under the bus a second time for initially refusing to drop out, stating in a November 8th article: “Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race.”

Jill Biden has since thrown subtle shots at Pelosi and Harris, opting to wear an all-red suit when going to vote on election day, while seemingly mocking Harris’ “joy” campaign slogan in a speech.

The outgoing first lady told attendees at a conference that they need to “feel, I don’t know, a little, a sense of joy. Because I think we all need like this, you know, we all need to feel joy now.”

Additionally, Biden recently indicated that dropping out of the race was a mistake, expressing that he believes that he could have defeated Trump in the 2024 election.

“It’s presumptuous to say that, but I think yes,” Biden stated, regarding his chances to win the election.

