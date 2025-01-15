Ecuadorian Mother Found Dead In Pennsylvania Dumpster, Husband Charged  

Essex County Department of Corrections

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:30 PM – Wednesday, January 15, 2025

A 39-year-old mother of four from Ecuador was found dead in a dumpster in Pennsylvania, resulting in her husband being charged in connection to the murder.

On Thursday, Lucrecia Jadan Sumba, who moved to New Jersey “looking for a better future for her family” in 2021, was reported missing after failing to show up for work at Princess Nails, a salon.

The police did not confirm whether her or her husband are illegal immigrants.

Officials stated that her body was found in a dumpster on Saturday and that she had died of “sharp force injuries.” It is unclear why her body was dumped in Pennsylvania, as she and her husband both lived in New Jersey.

According to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, her 42-year-old husband, Rolando Corte, was then arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

A GoFundMe for Sumba stated that despite Corte being with her for 23 years, he “seemed very disinterested in her whereabouts” when her co-workers panicked about her failing to show up for work. On Thursday, Sumba’s boss and the victim’s 18-year-old son, Danny, reported her missing.

Officials arrived at their house and began interviewing relatives living there, notifying “the family that the house was a crime scene, and they were not allowed to stay there until investigations were over.”

“Her children, her family and close friends along with her boss and co-workers were very confused and not understanding [of] what was happening,” the fundraiser stated.

Corte and Sumba had three other children, Leonel, 21, Christian, 19, and 5-year-old Eidan Corte.

The mother came to the U.S. in October 2021, “looking for a better future for her family,” her fundraiser said. “She first started working cleaning houses and as a babysitter,” before working at the nail salon and working toward earning a GED, it added.

“She started working very hard in collecting the funds to bring her children one by one,” it said.

“Lucrecia Elizabeth has been known to be a hardworking lovely and caring mother, a great coworker, very responsible and always bringing a smile to all around her.”

Corte is being held at the Union County Jail and is scheduled to have his first court appearance on Thursday.

It is not immediately clear why or how the mom was killed. The investigation is still ongoing.

