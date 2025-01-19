Trump Visits Arlington Cemetery, Participates In Wreath Laying Ceremony

President-Elect Donald Trump participates in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on January 19, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20 in a rare indoor ceremony. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:31 AM – Sunday, January 19, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump visited the Arlington National Cemetery and participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns on Sunday.

Trump, joined by Vice President-elect JD Vance, attended a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery as their first stop of their Sunday inaugural events.

The president-elect lifted the large wreath, assisted by a service member, and placed it on an easel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

As he stood there in a moment of silence, Vance did the same, placing a wreath on the easel.

Following the ceremony, Trump is scheduled to hold a Make America Great Again Rally at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., featuring speakers including Elon Musk, UFC CEO Dana White and Vance.

