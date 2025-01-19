Report: Mike Pence To Attend Trump’s Inauguration 

Former US Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech during the TLI-PRF Global Alliance Forum in Taipei on January 17, 2025. (Photo by CHENG Yu-chen / AFP) (Photo by CHENG YU-CHEN/AFP via Getty Images)

1:00 PM – Sunday, January 19, 2025

Former Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly planning to attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

According to a report by The Hill, a source familiar with Pence stated that he will likely attend the inauguration ceremony, alongside other current and former officials including President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and former President George Bush.

The news comes after the former vice president criticized Trump during the 2024 election cycle, stating that he could not “in good conscience” support Trump’s re-election bid.

The split between Pence and Trump began in 2021 when Pence refused to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election results during the January 6th Capitol demonstration, which Pence said he did not have the authority to do.

Pence sought the Republican nomination this election cycle but was ultimately outpaced by Trump in the race.

