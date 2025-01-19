Trump Met With Fireworks After Arriving In Washington D.C. As Inaugural Celebrations Began

President-elect Donald Trump, Melania Trump and family watch fireworks at Trump National Golf Club on January 18, 2025 in Sterling, Virginia. Trump has arrived in the Washington, DC region ahead of his inauguration ceremony on January 20 which has been moved inside the U.S. Capitol as temperatures are expected to be the coldest in forty years. (Photo by Alex Brandon – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:03 PM – Sunday, January 19, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump arrived in the Washington D.C. area on Saturday, celebrating with friends and family ahead of Inauguration Day.

The incoming 47th president was seen smiling with his wife Melania as the two enjoyed a fireworks display, marking the beginning of the inaugural festivities.

Freezing temperatures led Trump to announce that the swearing-in ceremony will be held indoors, marking the first indoor oath of office ceremony since President Ronald Reagan’s second term in 1985.

“The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows. There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

“Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather,” he continued.

The Trump family boarded a U.S. military C-32 aircraft sent by President Joe Biden on a flight dubbed as “Special Air Mission 47.”

Dozens of Americans celebrating the festivities gathered to greet the incoming president’s motorcade, chanting “USA, USA!”

Trump held a celebration on Saturday night at the Trump National Golf Course on Saturday evening, reportedly featuring high-profile guests like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg.

The event featured Elvis Presley impersonator Leo Days, who performed for Trump and Melania ahead of the reception which included roughly 500 attendees.

Trump and Melania are set to attend three official balls throughout the inauguration celebrations, although multiple events featuring a slew of musical artists celebrating Trump’s presidency are scheduled throughout the weekend.

Trump will begin Inauguration Day by attending prayer service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, prior to having customary tea at the White House with outgoing President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

