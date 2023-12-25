Russian Politician Alexei Navalny Located In Siberian Prison After Being Reported Missing

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny is escorted out of a police station on January 18, 2021, in Khimki, outside Moscow, following the court ruling that ordered him jailed for 30 days.(Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:56 AM – Monday, December 25, 2023

Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny has been located in a Siberian prison just two weeks after he had been reported missing by his lawyers.

On Monday, a Navalny spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that Navalny’s lawyer had visited him and that he was doing well after he was located in Serbia.

The leader had been serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism in Russia, however, his lawyers had stated that they had not been able to get in contact with him since December 6th.

Yarmysh stated that Navalny was located in a prison colony in the Siberian town of Kharp.

Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s chief strategist, said on X that “it is almost impossible to get to his colony or to even send letters there.”

As Navalny is an opposer of Russian President Valdimir Putin, Navanly’s supporters believe they “deliberately sent him to the colony” to isolate him.

“They deliberately sent him to this particular colony precisely in order to isolate Alexei as much as possible, so as not to give him any opportunity to communicate with the outside world,” Yarmysh said. “This is all happening precisely because Alexei, despite the fact that he is in prison, is still the main opponent of Vladimir Putin … It is not surprising that they began to transfer him to another colony right now, so that he could not interfere with Putin’s campaign.”

