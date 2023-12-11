Navalny Aides Say He’s Disappeared Within Russia’s Prison System

Anti-Kremlin blogger Alexei Navalny speaks to journalists and supporters outside a police station in Moscow, early on December 21, 2011. (Photo credit should read ANDREY SMIRNOV/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell

3:45 PM – Monday, December 11, 2023

Allies of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny say he’s been removed from the penal colony where he has been imprisoned since last year.

Advertisement

Ahead of his transfer to a special security colony on Monday, Navalny was supposed to appear in court via a video call. However, his spokeswoman said he never did.

His spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, voiced concern, saying that this was the sixth straight day Navalny’s aides don’t have any idea where he is or what is happening to him. She went on to say that prison officials blamed electrical problems for his disappearance.

“But the problem is that we have to look for him. It is not about our work. It is about his life and his health and about his, well, his security,” Yarmysh said. “So, the main thing for us is to find him as soon as possible, because right now he is completely alone and he is literally in the hands of people who once tried to kill him. So, we don’t know what they will do again.”

It’s unclear if Navalny is in transit to a new prison. However, the process of moving prisoners can take weeks.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!