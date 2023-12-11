Brain Sample From Maine Gunman To Be Examined For Signs Of Injuries Linked To Military Service

Police tape blocks off the street near Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston, Maine, on October 27, 2023, in the aftermath of a mass shooting. Hundreds of police in the US state of Maine hunted October 26, 2023 for a fugitive gunman who killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar, as President Joe Biden mourned “yet another senseless and tragic mass shooting.” Police named the suspect as 40-year-old Robert Card — seen in surveillance footage pointing a semi-automatic rifle as he walked into the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

4:22 PM – Monday, December 11, 2023

A tissue sample from the brain of Robert Card, the man who killed 18 people and wounded 13 others in Maine, has been sent to a Massachusetts lab to be examined for indications of injury linked to his time serving in the military.

On Monday, officials announced that a tissue sample from the brain of a gunman who murdered 18 people and injured 13 others has been delivered to a laboratory in Boston, Massachusetts, in order to be analyzed for signs of injury or trauma possibly connected to his service in the Army Reserves.

The effort to find any signs of damage in Card’s brain was ordered by the Maine Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

To determine whether brain damage from his work as a grenade instructor contributed to the psychological collapse of the Maine mass shooter, medical scientists have sent brain tissue samples to an independently-run research lab located at the Boston University School of Medicine.

Card, who was a 40-year-old military instructor, murdered 18 people and injured 13 others in the October 25th mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine. The shootings occured in a bowling alley and at a bar in the Lewiston area.

Two days after the shootings took place, Card’s body was discovered in a nearby town. A medical examiner concluded that Card had taken his own life.

The tragedy was named the deadliest in Maine’s history and immediately generated questions regarding Card’s mental health and previous life history as someone who served in the military.

A spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office described the additional steps in the investigation as a topic of thoroughness “due to the combined history of military experience and actions.”

“In an event such as this, people are left with more questions than answers. It is our belief that if we can conduct testing (in-house or outsourced) that may shed light on some of those answers, we have a responsibility to do that,” Lindsey Chasteen, the medical examiner’s office administrator, wrote in an email.

The tissue samples were delivered to a laboratory at Boston University that primarily focuses on problems related to brain trauma, including chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

The problems focused on Card’s exposure to ongoing explosions while instructing cadets in the United States Military Academy, where he dealt with firearms, anti-tank weapons, and grenades at West Point, New York.

He was also hospitalized after dealing with multiple psychotic episodes and even told certain colleagues that he had been “hearing voices.” Additionally, Card had threatened those at the military base where he was stationed.

Card’s family stated that prior to spending two weeks in the hospital last summer at West Point for reservist training, he was acting in a “paranoid and delusional manner.”

Card’s fellow soldiers began to act suspicious, enough so that his access to guns was limited when he left the hospital. His fellow servicemen told superiors that he was acting “erratically” and was a possible risk to himself and the community.

As a result, military academy officials asked law enforcement to get involved, however, Card was eventually freed from the hospital and permitted to carry on as an Army Reservist.

