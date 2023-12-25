Al Gore: We Need To Break Through Fossil Fuel Industry Blockade

Former Vice President Al Gore attends a press conference for ‘An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power’ at Hotel Adlon on August 8, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

OAN’s Sam Valk

12:15 PM – Monday, December 25, 2023

Failed 2000 Democrat presidential nominee Al Gore has claimed that the fossil fuel industry is stopping its progress.

Advertisement

Sunday on CNN, the former vice president sounded his despair at the continued use of fossil fuels.

However, he said it is possible to abolish fossil fuels so long as governments are willing to overcome greed.

“We have to make a decision to get past fossil fuels and start accelerating the shift over the renewable energy and efficiency. You know, this is beginning to happen anyway,” Gore stated.

Gore’s comments come following the latest climate conference where they proposed, but failed, to adopt a measure ending the use of the high-density energy sources worldwide.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!