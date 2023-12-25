Undercover Officer Disguises As Santa Claus While Catching Drug Traffickers In Peru

12:46 PM – Monday, December 25, 2023

An officer in Peru dressed up as Santa Claus and went undercover to carry out bust operations.

On Saturday night, videos began circulating on social media platforms of a Peruvian National Police officer dressed as Santa while breaking down a door with a sledge hammer. Additionally, he helped detain suspects. 

Squad Chief Walter Palomino stated that since the place where the drugs were being sold was hard to access, they used the Santa disguise to get closer to the scene. 

Local media reported that the suspects arrested a 25-year-old and 32-year-old. They were selling marijuana and cocaine.

The squad said that to “keep the holiday spirit” they have nicknamed the dealers “the Evil Reindeer gang.”

