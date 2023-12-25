Study: California Population Could Fall Behind Texas by 2040

A general view of the Texas state flag during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on March 30, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sam Valk

1:11 PM – Monday, December 25, 2023

If the current population trends continue, California will fall behind Texas the most populous state in the union by 2040.

According to a recent study by the Brennan Center, it was discovered that California is losing hundreds of people annually.

They said the state could lose up to four representatives in the 2030 census. The same poll also stated that Texas would gain four.

If those trends were to continue into the following decade, Texas would become the most populous and represented state by 2040.

Currently, Texas has over 30 million civilians. The only state that has a bigger population is The Golden State. California has over 38 million residents.

