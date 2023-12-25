Israel Ignores U.S. Calls To Scale Down War Effort

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the funeral for First Sergeant Major Gal Meir Eisenkot (aged 25) in the Herzliya cemetery on December 8, 2023 in Herzliya, Israel. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

OAN’s Nathaniel Mannor

10:46 AM – Monday, December 25, 2023

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Israel will not stop the war with Hamas until they achieve a total victory.

During a press conference on Sunday, Netanyahu said the IDF is pushing deeper into Gaza to destroy the remaining terrorist cells.

This comes as President Joe Biden has pressured Israel to scale back their ground offensives and air strikes in the region while maintaining their right to self-defense.

However, Netanyahu has refused to take orders from the U.S. government on how to eliminate Hamas.

“I have seen false publications claiming that the U.S. prevented and is preventing us from operational operations in the region-this is not true,” Netanyahu said. “Israel is a sovereign state. Our decisions in the war are based on out operational considerations, and I will not elaborate on that. They are not dictated by external pressures.”

In the meantime, Israel has claimed that this phase of the war should be done within three weeks.

