MTG ‘Swatted’ On Christmas

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:38 PM – Monday, December 25, 2023

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) stated cops showed up to her house on Christmas day as part of fake “swatting.”

On Monday, Greene (R-Ga.) posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that this is now the 8th time she has been swatted.

“I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time,” Greene posted. “I spent Christmas with my family here. My local police are the greatest and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much, and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ.”

The act of “swatting” is when people call emergency services on someone’s behalf in an attempt to get law enforcement to raid their home.

“Swatting” has been done to a lot of conservatives in the past.

Jack Posobiec, an activist, said that his parents were swatted on Saturday.

Greene had also previously stated that in August 2022, someone reported a shooting at her home in Floyd County, Georgia, by phoning police there and using a voice generated by a computer.

