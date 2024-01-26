RNC Withdraws Resolution Naming Trump Presumptive Nominee

US President Donald Trump speaks after his introduction by RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel at a fundraising breakfast in a restaurant in New York, New York on December 2, 2017. (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

11:05 AM – Friday, January 26, 2024

The Republican National Committee is backtracking on a resolution that would have declared Donald Trump the presumptive nominee.

According to The Dispatch on Thursday, the draft resolution would have declared Trump as the party’s nominee to focus their efforts on defeating Joe Biden.

The resolution was written after chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said it was time for Republicans to unite behind Trump.

She pointed to his historic victory in both Iowa and New Hampshire. Additionally, she stated that it’s time for Nikki Haley to drop out.

“Think if she came in second here I don’t see the path. President Trump won by double digits in both states, this is unprecedented,” McDaniel said. “This isn’t the RNC speaking, this isn’t the establishment speaking, this is the voters speaking and when you look at the path going forward, take personality out of it.”

“Are you telling Nikki Haley she needs to get out?” a Fox News anchor asked.

“I’m just saying look at the path and the math,” she continued.

However, Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday, saying he strongly opposes the RNC declaring him the nominee before gaining enough delegates.

Trump said while he greatly appreciates this move, he wants to beat Nikki Haley the old-fashioned way at the ballot box to unify the party.

