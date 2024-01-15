Trump Wins Iowa GOP Caucuses

Campaign stickers sit on a table during a rally with former President Donald Trump at Simpson College on January 14, 2024 in Indianola, Iowa. The event was Trump’s final scheduled event before tomorrow’s Iowa Caucus. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

6:00 PM –Monday, January 15, 2024

45th President Donald J. has officially won the 2024 Iowa caucus race.

The first race of this presidential election cycle was a walk in the park for Trump. He won the race after securing over 50% of the total vote.

Trump has been the frontrunner in the state leading up to the caucus, so his victory comes as no surprise to many.

However, the race for second place is tighter. It is a two-way battle between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley (R-S.C.).

The Iowa Caucus is important since it sets the precedent for what is to come this 2024 election cycle.

The Associated Press called the race for Trump at 5:31 PM PST.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

