The Iowa Caucuses Will Be The Coldest Ever, Candidates Prepare

Heavy snow falls as a man walks along the Skywalk system that connects buildings in downtown on January 08, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

3:48 PM –Monday, January 15, 2024

The first votes for the 2024 presidential election cycle will take place in Iowa.

Iowans will brave the record-cold temperatures on Monday to travel to caucus locations around The Hawkeye State.

On Monday morning, Iowa residents woke up to temperatures in the minus 10s. When factoring in cold winds, temperatures even have the potential to plummet to as low as minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

The coldest caucus record in Des Moines, Iowa, prior to 2024 was on January 19th, 2004. The high that day was 16 degrees Fahrenheit, while the low was 2 degrees Fahrenheit. Now, fast forward twenty years, and the low is negative 13 degrees Fahrenheit, while the high is -3 degrees Fahrenheit.

Exposure to freezing temperatures can result in frostbite within just 10 minutes of skin exposure, posing a potential life-threatening risk during prolonged periods of exposure.

45th President Donald Trump is the leading favorite to win the Monday evening vote.

Iowans begin the caucus at 7pm CST.

