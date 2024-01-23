Donald Trump Wins New Hampshire GOP Primary

Republican presidential hopeful and former US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally in Laconia, New Hampshire, January 22, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

5:30 PM –Tuesday, January 23, 2024

45th President Donald J. Trump has won the New Hampshire Primary.

Trump’s victory in The Granite State is his second straight win this election season.

Results from the Associated Press show that Trump currently holds a more than nine-point lead over his lone opponent Nikki Haley (R-S.C.). Trump has 54.2% of the vote while Haley has 44.7% support.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

