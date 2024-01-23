Joe Biden Wins New Hampshire Primary Despite Not Being On Ballot

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a ”Reproductive Freedom Campaign Rally” at George Mason University on January 23, 2024 in Manassas, Virginia. During the first joint rally held by the President and Vice President, Biden and Kamala Harris spoke on what they perceive as a threat to reproductive rights. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

10:24 PM –Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Joe Biden has won the New Hampshire Democratic Primary. Despite not having his name printed on the ballot, many news networks called the race in Biden’s favor soon after polls closed.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) strayed from tradition this election cycle by choosing South Carolina to be the first primary of the year. Typically, New Hampshire is the first state in the nation to vote as the state has a law requiring that it votes first. Despite opposition from the DNC, The Granite State continued with its planned primary.

Due to defying the DNC, Biden did not register to have his name put on the primary ballot. All of the 21 candidates who did put their names on the ballots may face sanctions from the national party.

As a result of Biden’s name not being printed on the ballot, his supporters had to write in his name. With 88% of the vote in, Biden has received 37,597 votes. That is 37.7% of the vote total.

The closest candidate to Biden was Representative Dean Phillips (D-Minn.). Phillips received 19,917 votes or 19.8%.

Once it was announced that Biden didn’t register to run in New Hampshire, Phillips launched a long-shot challenge against the president.

His challenge caused New Hampshire Democrats to organize a write-in campaign for Biden.

Supporters demonstrate at a Joe Biden Write-In Rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on January 20, 2024. US President Joe Biden will not be on New Hampshire’s January 23 primary ballot, but supporters are organizing a write-in campaign. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

New Hampshire’s Democratic delegates will be void at the Democratic National Convention in August and the results will not count towards the 1,969 delegates Biden needs to clinch the nomination.

