2024 New Hampshire Democrat Primary Results

OAN Newsroom
LAST UPDATED: 5:14 PM – Tuesday, January 23, 2024
2024 New Hampshire Townships Results
Acworth:
Albany:
Alexandria:
Allenstown:
Alstead:
Alton:
Amherst:
Andover:
Antrim:
Ashland:
Atkinson:
Auburn:
Barnstead:
Barrington:
Bartlett:
Bath:
Bedford:
Belmont:
Bennington:
Benton:
Berlin:
Bethlehem:
Boscawen:
Bow:
Bradford:
Brentwood:
Bridgewater:
Bristol:
Brookfield:
Brookline:
Campton:
Canaan:
Candia:
Canterbury:
Carroll:
Center Harbor:
Charlestown:
Chatham:
Chester:
Chesterfield:
Chichester:
Claremont:
Clarksville:
Colebrook:
Columbia:
Concord:
Conway:
Cornish:
Croydon:
Dalton:
Danbury:
Danville:
Deerfield:
Deering:
Derry:
Dixville:
Dorchester:
Dover:
Dublin:
Dummer:
Dunbarton:
Durham:
East Kingston: Joe Biden (156 votes) – 98.1% in
Easton:
Eaton:
Effingham:
Ellsworth:
Enfield:
Epping:
Epsom:
Errol:
Exeter:
Farmington:
Fitzwilliam: Joe Biden (152 votes) – 91.2% in
Francestown:
Franconia: Joe Biden (143 votes) – 95% in
Franklin:
Freedom:
Fremont:
Gilford:
Gilmanton:
Gilsum:
Goffstown:
Gorham:
Goshen:
Grafton:
Grantham:
Greenfield:
Greenland:
Greenville:
Groton:
Hampstead:
Hampton:
Hampton Falls:
Hancock:
Hanover:
Harrisville:
Hart’s Location: Joe Biden (10 votes) – 95% in
Haverhill:
Hebron:
Henniker:
Hill:
Hillsborough: Joe Biden (257 votes) – 95% in
Hinsdale:
Holderness:
Hollis:
Hooksett:
Hopkinton:
Hudson:
Jackson:
Jaffrey:
Jefferson:
Keene:
Kensington:
Kingston:
Laconia:
Lancaster:
Landaff:
Langdon:
Lebanon:
Lee:
Lempster:
Lincoln:
Lisbon:
Litchfield:
Littleton:
Londonderry:
Loudon:
Lyman:
Lyme:
Lyndeborough:
Madbury:
Madison:
Manchester:
Marlborough:
Marlow:
Mason:
Meredith:
Merrimack:
Middleton:
Milan:
Milford:
Millsfield:
Milton: Joe Biden (199 votes) – 99% in
Monroe:
Mont Vernon:
Moultonborough:
Nashua:
Nelson:
New Boston:
New Castle:
New Durham:
New Hampton:
New Ipswich
New London:
Newbury:
Newfields:
Newington:
Newmarket:
Newport:
Newton:
North Hampton:
Northfield:
Northumberland:
Northwood:
Nottingham:
Orange:
Orford:
Ossipee:
Pelham:
Pembroke:
Peterborough: Joe Biden (1,030 votes) – 95% in
Piermont:
Pittsburg:
Pittsfield:
Plainfield:
Plaistow:
Plymouth:
Portsmouth:
Randolph:
Raymond:
Richmond:
Rindge:
Rochester:
Rollinsford:
Roxbury:
Rumney:
Rye:
Salem:
Salisbury:
Sandown:
Sandwich:
Seabrook:
Sharon:
Shelburne:
Somersworth:
South Hampton:
Springfield:
Stark:
Stewartstown:
Stoddard:
Stratford:
Stratham:
Sugar Hill:
Sullivan:
Sunapee:
Surry
Sutton:
Swanzey:
Tamworth:
Temple:
Thornton:
Tilton:
Troy:
Tuftonboro:
Unity:
Wakefield:
Walpole:
Warner:
Warren:
Washington:
Waterville:
Weare:
Webster:
Wentworth:
Wentworth’s Location:
Westmoreland:
Whitefield: Joe Biden (131 votes) – 95% in
Wilmot:
Wilton:
Winchester:
Windham:
Windsor:
Wolfeboro:
Woodstock:
Total Votes:
Vote Count:
Joe Biden: 1,622 votes – 78.3%
Dean Phillips: 283 votes – 13.7%
Marianne Williamson: 84 votes – 4.1%
——————————————————————————————————————–
Delegate Count:
Joe Biden: 0
Dean Phillips: 0
Marianne Williamson: 0
——————————————————————————————————————–
All of the individual country results are according to NBC News.
All of the total vote results and the delegate count are according to the Associated Press.
This is breaking news. Come back for updates.