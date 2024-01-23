Nikki Haley: “This Race Is Far From Over”

Republican presidential candidate, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley delivers remarks at her primary-night rally at the Grappone Conference Center on January 23, 2024 in Concord, New Hampshire. New Hampshire voters cast their ballots in their state’s primary election today. With Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropping out of the race Sunday, Haley and former President Donald Trump are battling it out in this first-in-the-nation primary. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

7:40 PM –Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley vows to stay in the race for the White House despite her last place finish in the New Hampshire primary.

Advertisement

While addressing a crowd of her supporters on Tuesday night, Haley (R-S.C.) stated that she has no plans to back out of the race.

“New Hampshire is first in the nation,” she said. “It is not the last in the nation. This race is far from over.“

She went on to refer to herself as “a fighter,” and claimed that she would be a better candidate against President Joe Biden than her GOP opponent Donald Trump would be.

During his victory speech in front of a packed room, Trump disputed her claims.

“We’ve won almost every single poll in the last three months against crooked Joe Biden, almost, and she doesn’t win those polls,” Trump said.

Despite polls not favoring the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, she is confident in her home state.

“Every time I’ve run for office in South Carolina, I’ve beaten the political establishment,” she said. “They’re lined up against me again. That’s no surprise. But South Carolina voters don’t want a coronation. They want an election.”

The South Carolina primary will take place on Saturday, February 24th.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!