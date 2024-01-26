Argentina’s Pres. To Visit Israel In ‘Coming Weeks’

Presidential candidate Javier Milei of La Libertad Avanza waves a flag of Israel during a rally on October 16, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley and Sophia Flores

11:47 AM – Friday, January 26, 2023

Argentina’s president says he will travel to Israel in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

While speaking during a Holocaust remembrance event in Buenos Aires on Friday, Javier Milei showed his support for the Jewish State and said that Argentina will “not remain silent in the face of Hamas terror.”

The libertarian said he’s also committed to strengthening diplomatic, commercial and friendly ties with the Jewish State.

“In the coming weeks I will be traveling to the Holy Land in what will constitute a new chapter in the brotherhood between our two nations,” Milei said.

During his speech, Milei also demanded that Hamas releases all of the kidnapped civilians, including the 11 Argentineans who were taken on October 7th.

The trip to Israel will mark Milei’s first overseas journey since the former economist took office.

The president has always had strong connection to Israel and to Judaism.

His first foreign trip as leader was to New York City. While there, Milei paid a visit to the grave of a renowned Orthodox Jewish rabbi.

Additionally, he engages in Torah study with his personal rabbi and has expressed his desire to immerse himself deeply in Torah study after concluding his political career.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!