Report: Over 100 ‘Unaccompanied’ Children Found At U.S.-Mexico Border In Past Week

A migrant child sits in the back of a border patrol vehicle after being apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border protection officers on June 24, 2024 in Ruby, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

6:01 PM – Monday, December 2, 2024

Over 100 children, hailing from foreign nations and traveling without their parents or any guardian concerned for their safety, have been found crossing the U.S.-Mexico border since November 24th, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“I want the American people to see the impacts of this current border situation that we’ve been in for the last three plus years, and how it impacts unaccompanied children [that] are coming across that border,” stated Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez.

Oliver noted that border agents have encountered many unaccompanied children, ranging from two-years-old to 17 years old, who they believe were likely smuggled and brought to the border by criminal organizations.

“It really shows the inner workings of how these criminals are operating, also how some of these family members, if they are family members in fact, how they even allow their child to make this long, precarious journey to the United States at the hands of criminals,” he added. “There is no protocols in place to protect unaccompanied children.”

“Because of our broken border policies, many parents make the impossible decision to send their children to the US for safety because they know they will face removal if they enter as a family united,” stated Amy Fischer, the Director of Refugee and Migrant Rights at Amnesty International USA.

“It is because of broken border and immigration policies that separate families, make it nearly impossible for families to reunite in the U.S., and block families from exercising their human right to seek safety together,” she continued.

The report follows after a 10-year-old boy was found unaccompanied on Thanksgiving Day, as well as another 4-year-old girl, who authorities originally believed was two-years-old.

The young girl traveling alone was found by border agents with only a name and phone number to contact her parents. She traveled from El Salvador into the United States, claiming that her mother paid a smuggler to get her into the country.

“I found a coyote [smuggler], and I paid for them to bring her to me,” stated “Patty,” the girl’s mother, who is currently residing in South Carolina.

“She came alone. It was just the coyote. The last time I talked to my daughter was Saturday, and I haven’t heard anything since they told me the coyote had already handed her over to another coyote, but I don’t know anything else about her,” she continued.

The mother added that she believes her daughter is still in the custody of U.S. immigration.

The Biden administration has reportedly lost track of 32,000 unaccompanied migrant minors who failed to show up to court dates from 2019 through 2023. Meanwhile, Democrats and left-wing political pundits claim that it’s a paperwork issue and not a “missing” kids issue, seemingly gaslighting the public into thinking this topic should not raise concerns.

“This is not a ‘missing kids’ problem; it’s a ‘missing paperwork’ problem,” stated Jonathan Beier, associate director of research and evaluation for the Acacia Center for Justice’s Unaccompanied Children Program, reported by AP News. “All of these factors can explain some of the deficiencies and a conclusion that the children are missing could be very, very premature,” stated Raul Pinto, the deputy legal director for transparency at the American Immigration Council.

Additionally, after Trump’s election win, many conservatives are now ecstatic to see law and order being brought back to the operations and processes surrounding the U.S.-Mexico border, with the help of Tom Homan, Trump’s newly appointed border czar.

“Shame on them,” stated Homan. “Many are going to be in forced labor. Many forced sex trade,” Homan continued, referencing the children. “We need to save these children.”

