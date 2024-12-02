Gov. Newsom And State Lawmakers Brainstorm How California Laws Can Be ‘Trump-Proof’

California Governor Gavin Newsom stands at a press conference on October 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:25 PM – Monday, December 2, 2024

California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom and other state legislators will reportedly convene on Monday to defend California’s “progressive policies” in the run-up to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

In order to prepare for a legal battle against what Democrats refer to as “anticipated federal challenges,” Newsom is requesting that his allies in the Legislature, who have supermajorities in both houses, approve more financing for the attorney general’s office at a special session at the California state capitol on Monday.

On Monday, Democrat Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel suggested spending $25 million to strengthen the attorney general’s defense division. He claimed that the purpose of these funds would allegedly be to “protect” state programs related to illegal immigration, abortion, climate-related initiatives, and “civil rights” from expected federal opposition.

“While we always hope to collaborate with our federal partners, California will be ready to vigorously defend our interests and values from any unlawful action by the incoming Trump Administration,” Gabriel said in a statement.

California officials brought more than 120 lawsuits against Trump’s administration during his first term.

“According to officials, the state spent roughly $42 million in litigation costs during the first Trump administration,” Newsweek reported, highlighting how Newsom and California officials had no problem spending taxpayers’ hard-earned money on lawsuits that never made any dent in the course of Trump’s first term.

Newsom is unwavering in his efforts to prevent the GOP’s idealized America, which includes a society uplifted by the Bill of Rights and Constitution, gun rights, freedom of religion, lower taxes, stricter laws for criminals, a stronger economy, keeping biological men and boys out of female sports, locker rooms, and safe spaces, inhibiting illegal immigration, and giving power back to parents, rather than California teachers with a political agenda.

“We’re not going to be caught flat-footed,” Newsom said at a news conference, highlighting the state’s preparedness to fight back on Trump’s federal regulations.

Trump has previously voiced his opposition to Newsom and California’s policies. During his 2020 campaign, Trump called the governor “New-scum” and criticized the state for its pro-illegal immigration laws, extremist environmental regulations, and growing homelessness problem. In addition, he has promised mass deportations of illegal immigrants, which makes up a large demographic of California’s workforce, at least in comparison to other U.S. states.

“The six states with the largest unauthorized [illegal] immigrant populations in 2022 were: California (1.8 million) Texas (1.6 million) Florida (1.2 million),” according to the Pew Research Center. However, since these figures were reported in 2022, the number of illegals is most likely much higher now at the end of the year 2024.

Gabriel continued explaining his thoughts on the upcoming second Trump term.

“We are positioned, if necessary, to be the tip of the spear of the resistance and to push back against any unlawful or unconstitutional actions by the Trump administration,” Gabriel, who chairs the budget committee, said, according to AP News.

