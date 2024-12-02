Illinois: 3 Dead, 5 Injured In Chicago Mass Shooting 

A picture taken on February 2, 2020 shows a flashing blue light of a police car in Datteln, western Germany. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

5:42 PM – Monday, December 2, 2024

Three people have died and five others have been injured so far after a mass shooting in Chicago.

According to authorities, they were alerted to a shooting on Monday in the 3500 block of West 59th Street at 2:10 p.m. between St. Louis and Central Park avenues in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Responding officers soon discovered eight people—four men and four women, all between the ages of 20 and 35—who had been shot.

According to Jon Hein, the chief of patrol for the Chicago Police Department, three of the four men died after the incident.

Hein added that the authorities believe that the shooting occurred during some sort of social gathering. There were no reports of any children being present.

Hein also explained that the investigation into the mass shooting is in its early development steps and it’s too soon to know anymore information, including whether a suspect or a getaway car has been identified.

The Chicago Fire Department announced that the victims were taken by paramedics to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, while one was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, and the other to Mount Sinai Hospital.

An unidentified woman from the scene was also seen stepping into a Chicago Police squad car with blood running down her leg, though it did not appear that she had been shot.

According to a neighbor who spoke with the press, the residence where the shooting occurred is a frequent “party house,” so hearing loud noises and music coming from the house is not unusual.

“I got home from work, and I seen a lot of people at the house—it was like over 20 people—and shortly after, I started hearing shots—very loud shots—maybe, I don’t know, I can’t recall how many,” said neighbor El Towers. “It seems like it was a party. There’s always people at that house partying.”

