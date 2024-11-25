2-Year-Old Migrant Traveling Alone Is Stopped At Border, Tells Agents She’s Looking For Her Parents In U.S.

Stock Image. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:00 AM – Monday, November 25, 2024

Heartbreaking video footage that was recently released to the public shows a 2-year-old girl from El Salvador traveling alone near the border, revealing the concerning reality of how easy it is for vulnerable children to be trafficked across the border by foreign criminal organizations.

A Homeland Security Inspector General’s report released in August revealed that under the Biden administration, 320,000 migrant children have been “lost” after they were released to “qualified sponsors,” leaving them at risk of becoming victims of sex trafficking, forced labor, and a multitude of other potential exploits.

Meanwhile, the 2-year-old girl in the surfaced video had reportedly crossed the border into Maverick County, Texas, along with 200 other illegal migrants and 60 other unaccompanied minors, ICE stated.

The footage, which was released by the Texas Department of Public Safety, shows border authorities asking the little girl a number of questions. The girl revealed that she was traveling alone and “looking for” her “parents in the United States,” only carrying a piece of paper with a name and phone number on it.

“This is a stark example of the precarious journey these children make from their home country and how criminal organizations traffic these children across the southern border and further into the interior,” wrote Lt. Chris Olivarez, the spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety on X.

“Regardless of political views, it is unacceptable for any child to be exposed to dangerous criminal trafficking networks. With a record number of unaccompanied children and hundreds of thousands missing, there is no one ensuring the safety & security of these children except for the men & women who are on the frontlines daily. Despite the criticism over the years, the reality is that many children are exploited & trafficked, never to be heard from again,” he added.

Additionally, Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) ripped the Biden-Harris administration for allowing the smuggling of children into the United States.

“Where is @KamalaHarris? @SecMayorkas? @JoeBiden? This administration is complicit in the trafficking and smuggling of innocent children into our country. This is heartbreaking,” she wrote.

President-elect Donald Trump’s appointed border czar, Tom Homan, has pledged to drastically reduce illegal crossings and engage in Trump’s historic deportation campaign, as Trump previously stated that “Kamala Harris has allowed 21 million illegals to pour in from all over the world.”

