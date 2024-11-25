Special Counsel Jack Smith To Drop Election Interference Case Against Trump

Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment including four felony counts against former U.S. President Donald Trump on August 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:50 AM – Monday, November 25, 2024

Special counsel Jack Smith announced on Monday that he will be dropping his election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump.

On Monday, Smith filed a six-page motion stating that he has asked U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to throw out the case ahead of Trump’s impending inauguration.

“The (Justice) Department’s position is that the Constitution requires that this case be dismissed before the defendant is inaugurated,” Smith wrote in a six-page filing. “This outcome is not based on the merits or strength of the case against the defendant.”

Earlier this month, Trump said that he would fire Smith once he was back in office.

Smith charged Trump with four felonies in the case, alleging he conspired to overturn the 2020 election results. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

In Trump’s Florida documents case, Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the charges, ruling that Smith’s appointment was unlawful. Smith has since appealed this decision.

The final report will have to go through a classification review by the intelligence community, a process that can sometimes take weeks before it is approved for any kind of public release.

This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

