Poll: 70% Of Voters Who Chose Haley Were Not Registered Republicans

A voter fills out their ballot at a polling location at Bedford High School on January 23, 2024 in Bedford, New Hampshire. Voters headed to the polls as New Hampshire holds its primary. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

3:57 PM –Wednesday, January 24, 2024

According to a CNN exit poll, seven in 10 individuals who voted for Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire GOP primary were not registered Republicans.

Advertisement

CNN poll results showed that 70% of those voters were either “Independent or undeclared.” 27% of Haley’s total votes were from registered Republicans, while 3% were from those unregistered prior to participating.

45th President Donald J. Trump won the primary with 54.3% of the total vote.

An exit poll from voters who chose Trump also showed that 70% were Republican, 27% were undeclared and 3% were unregistered.

In order to be eligible to vote in the GOP New Hampshire primary, those who are 18-years-old and older do not need to be registered as a Republican prior to the vote. However, they cannot vote in the GOP primary if they are a registered Democrat.

The next primary will take place on February 24th in South Carolina. Prior to that, Nevada will hold a caucus on February 8th. Trump predicts that he will win the Silver State’s caucus as Haley will not be on the ballot.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!