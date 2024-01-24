Trump Predicts Win In Nevada Caucuses

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump prepares to deliver remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump is the current frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination amid a growing field of candidates. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco

12:26 PM – Wednesday, January 24, 2024

45th President Donald J. Trump has predicted a victory in the Nevada caucuses fresh off his win in New Hampshire.

Trump touched on the upcoming event in the Silver State during his victory speech on Tuesday night.

Additionally, he made a post about it on his Truth Social account.

Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) is not running the February 8th caucuses, which will be the only contest in the state to award delegates for the Republican National Convention.

Instead, she will appear on the ballot for a state-run primary on February 6th. That election is virtually meaningless as Nevada Republicans are prioritizing the caucuses.

Ahead of the caucuses, Trump is slated to hold a rally in Las Vegas this Saturday.

