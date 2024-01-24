Trump Predicts Win In Nevada Caucuses

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco
45th President Donald J. Trump has predicted a victory in the Nevada caucuses fresh off his win in New Hampshire.
Trump touched on the upcoming event in the Silver State during his victory speech on Tuesday night.
Additionally, he made a post about it on his Truth Social account.
Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) is not running the February 8th caucuses, which will be the only contest in the state to award delegates for the Republican National Convention.
Instead, she will appear on the ballot for a state-run primary on February 6th. That election is virtually meaningless as Nevada Republicans are prioritizing the caucuses.
Ahead of the caucuses, Trump is slated to hold a rally in Las Vegas this Saturday.
