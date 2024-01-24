6 People Found Fatally Shot In Remote Southern California Desert Area

(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:10 PM – Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Six people have been found shot dead and scattered in a remote desert area in El Mirage, California.

On Wednesday, an investigation was promptly opened after authorities discovered the six bodies in the El Mirage desert.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said that the bodies were found on Tuesday at around 8:15 p.m. local time after officers responded to a welfare check off Highway 395, between Lake Los Angeles and Adelanto.

“Investigators with our Specialized Investigations Division are responding to the scene to conduct the investigation,” Rodriguez reported.

They had originally stated that there were five victims, however, during the investigation, a sixth one was also later discovered.

“We have not confirmed the sex or the age of any of the decedents at this point,” Rodriguez said.

Numerous bloodied victims’ bodies were seen scattered across the ground, surrounded by bullet casings and dozens of evidence markers.

It also looked like some of the bodies had been burned.

At 8:00 a.m., Sky5 was all over the gruesome scene, taking photographs of the bodies and other evidence. Nonetheless, the pictures are too graphic to publicly post.

Two cars were visible on the ground, hidden in the undergrowth behind the crime scene tape that had been deployed by detectives to mark off the area. One was a “dark-colored SUV” with what looked like blown-out windows and numerous bullet holes in it, investigators reported.

The other car was a van that faced the other way. It is unclear and was not reported whether or not that particular vehicle had sustained any damage.

Shortly after, a sheriff’s department helicopter arrived at the scene and made a brief landing before circling over the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

