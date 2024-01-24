Maui’s Ongoing Recovery: Challenges and Insights from Maui Brewing Co. CEO, Garrett Marrero

OAN’s Alicia Summers
5:20 PM – Wednesday, January 24, 2024
A crucial update on the ongoing recovery efforts in Maui, more than five months after deadly wildfires ripped through Lahaina. The challenges are immense, with thousands of survivors still grappling with unstable housing, a broader housing crisis, and rising unemployment as tourism hasn’t fully rebounded. To shed light on these pressing issues, a Maui resident deeply involved in the community, the CEO and founder of Maui Brewing Company, Garrett Marrero joins OAN’s Alicia Summers.