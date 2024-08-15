Police Planning Arrest Of Gang Members Tied To Fatal Shooting Of ‘General Hospital’ Actor Johnny Wactor

Johnny Wactor attends Warner Bros. Pictures World Premiere of “The Mule” at Regency Village Theatre on December 10, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:55 PM – Thursday, August 15, 2024

An operation is underway by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) to arrest those responsible for the murder of General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor.

Advertisement

Police served search warrants early on Thursday and they are now in the process of making “multiple arrests,” according to TMZ.

LAPD had ID’d members of the Florencia-13 gang in connection with Wactor’s murder “outside level 8 in downtown L.A.,” where he worked.

Wactor was shot “without provocation” at around 3:25 a.m. on May 25th after he left his shift at a bar and began walking to his car with a female coworker.

The actor and woman was soon approached by three men who had his car “raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter,” authorities stated.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Wactor’s mother, Scarlett Wactor, urged Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D-Calif.) and District Attorney George Gascón (D-Calif.) to uphold the criminal justice system.

“It needs to start with LA… People watch you from across the country. And this is where change needs to start,” Scarlett Wactor asserted.

Scarlett Wactor also explained to reporters how losing her son has impacted her life.

“I’m beginning to sound like a broken record, but grief is my constant companion,” she added.

LAPD released surveillance photos earlier this month of three suspects accused of killing Wactor and a stolen infiniti sedan that was used in the getaway. Additionally, police asked for further public assistance in identifying the three suspects.

According to police, the suspect accused of shooting Wactor has “a tattoo above the left eye and another one on his right cheek.”

In June, Wactor’s family and friends continued to push for arrests in the case in an emotional press conference.

“I’m here because one of the best men — if not the best man — I’ve ever known, was tragically and brutally taken from this earth,” said Wactor’s friend, Micah Parker. “He was taken from his mother, his brothers, his extended family, his friends and his fans.”‘

Just before he was shot, Wactor had been walking with a female co-worker and he immediately stepped in front of her to try to protect her, according to his friends and family.

“They had a mask on and they pulled out a gun,” Wactor’s friend, Colin Flynn, told ABC News. “And from what I understand, Johnny literally stood in between himself and his colleague. And the shooter just pulled the trigger and ran away.”

In a warning to the suspects, Parker vowed: “We are going to find you.”

“You do not get to terrorize our streets, stealing and killing with impunity anymore,” Parker added. “To the LAPD, who are out there risking their lives every day, who are here with us today, I first want to say thank you,” Parker continued. “But I also implore you to please — not rest, do not relent, until these three killers are brought to justice.”

Wactor was known for playing a recurring character in General Hospital from 2020 to 2022. The actor also appeared in other TV series like Criminal Minds, Siberia and Westworld.

“The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing,” the official Instagram account for General Hospital said in a statement. “He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Wactor’s manager also said in a statement at the time of his death that he was “still processing this unfortunate and senseless tragedy.”

“Johnny Wactor was such a kind soul, a talented actor and an inspiration to those around him. His professionalism, his enthusiasm and love for his craft was infectious and made him such a joy to work with. He pursued his dreams and achieved them, all the while remaining a good human being caring for others,” he said. “I am proud to say I was Johnny’s manager and friend. He will always be cherished in my memory.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!