‘General Hospital’ Actor Johnny Wactor Killed In L.A. While Shielding Female Co-Worker

2:20 PM – Monday, May 27, 2024

Actor Johnny Wactor has been shot and killed in Los Angeles by armed robbers.

On Sunday, Wactor’s family explained that he was shot while trying to stop thieves from stealing the catalytic converter from his car on Saturday.

His mother said her son had left work at a rooftop bar downtown with a female co-worker on Saturday morning, when he saw a group of men standing by his car.

His grieving younger brother, Grant, explained that him and his brother were raised as ‘southern gentleman.’

“We’re Southern, born and raised, and we would never let a female walk to their car by herself,” he said.

When the pair approached the car, Wactor believed that he was being towed and approached the group of men to try to discuss the issue. He asked the three men at his car, “Hey, are you towing?”

That’s when a mask-wearing suspect opened fire. As soon as the man pointed a gun at him, Wactor automatically placed his body in front of his female co-worker. He was then shot in the chest and the group fled the scene.

Police told his brother that Wactor did not fight the car thieves, but instead backed away and guarded his female friend when the shot was fired.

The 37-year-old was rushed to a hospital soon after he was shot. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

LAPD said all three of the suspects who fled the scene remain at large. No arrests have been made in relation to the murder. The case is under investigation by the LAPD Central Division Homicide.

The actor is best known for his time on the soap opera, General Hospital. He appeared on 164 episodes of the ABC show as reoccurring character Brando Corbin from 2020 until 2022. He also appeared on Criminal Minds, Siberia and Westworld.

“The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing,” a statement on the show’s Instagram page read. “He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

