Netanyahu Opens Investigation Into Rafah Strike

sraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) speak to the media following talks at the Chancellery on March 16, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

OAN’s Nathaniel Mannor

2:41 PM – Monday, May 27, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he is investigating the IDF’s strike on Rafah.

Advertisement

On Monday, Netanyahu spoke on the Knesset floor after reports came out revealing that Israel accidentally killed 45 civilians in Rafah during its mission to destroy Hamas.

The international community has repeatedly claimed that Israel is targeting Gaza residents. Their accusations come despite them not acknowledging and admitting that Hamas’s goal is to destroy the state of Israel and to murder all Jews.

Netanyahu touted his role in protecting and evacuating civilians from southern Gaza.

“In Rafah we already evacuated about one million non-combatants residents and despite our outmost effort not to harm non-combatants, something unfortunately went tragically wrong,” the prime minister said. “We are investigating the incident and will reach conclusions because this is our policy.”

Joe Biden wasted no time condemning Israel. He said that the Jewish State must take more precautions to protect civilians.

However, Biden did not call on Hamas to stop the fighting or to release the hostages that the terrorist group took on October 7th.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!