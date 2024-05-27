Trump Slams Judge In Memorial Day Message

Former U.S. President Donald Trump enters Erie Insurance Arena for a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

4:04 PM – Monday, May 27, 2024

45th President Donald Trump wished all Americans a happy Memorial Day as he railed against the courts.

On Monday, Trump took to Truth Social to take aim at federal Judge Lewis Kaplan for presiding over two defamation cases against him that resulted in judgments of over $91 million.

He went on to raise several issues with writer E. Jean Carroll’s claims and pointed out that he is appealing the results of the case.

The 45th president also blasted New York Judge Arthur Engoron for fining him almost $500 million in his civil fraud trial.

Trump contended that he did nothing wrong in that case. It is currently under appeal.

