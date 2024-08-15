Trump Welcomes Back Former 2016 Campaign Manager In Staffing Expansion

Former Trump Campaign manager Corey Lewandowski speaks as US President Donald Trump looks on during a rally (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:14 PM – Thursday, August 15, 2024

The Trump campaign is bringing aboard more key allies as it gears up for the 2024 presidential race against Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

Corey Lewandowski, who was Trump’s campaign manager back in 2016, headlined as the newest member to be invited back to the former president’s 2024 campaign.

“As we head into the home stretch of this election, we are continuing to add to our impressive campaign team,” said Trump campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita.

Lewandowski joins the GOP presidential campaign as a new senior advisor.

Along with Lewandowski, Trump is also bringing on Alex Pfeiffer, the former communications director for the super PAC “MAGA Inc.,” Tim Murtaugh, Trump’s 2020 campaign communication director, and Alex Bruesewitz, a conservative political consultant and longtime ally of his.

“Corey Lewandowski, Taylor Budowich, Alex Pfeiffer, Alex Bruesewitz, and Tim Murtaugh are all veterans of prior Trump campaigns and their unmatched experience will help President Trump prosecute the case against Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, the most radical ticket in American history,” Wiles and LaCivita continued.

Lewandowski announced the news of his reemergence in the current Trump campaign with a post on X (Twitter).

“How could anyone not be excited to help elect this man?” wrote Lewandowski. “I’ve been with President @realDonaldTrump since Day 1, worked for him in 2016 & 2020, and I’m excited to be back on the Campaign Team to help deliver victory in 2024.”

“81 Days Left – Let Trump, Be Trump!” Lewandowski continued.

