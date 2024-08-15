RFK Jr. Says He Has ‘No Plans To Endorse’ Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during hearing with the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on Capitol Hill on July 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. Members of the committee held the hearing to discuss instances of the U.S. government’s alleged censoring of citizens, political figures and journalists. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:38 PM – Thursday, August 15, 2024

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has stated that he has “no plans to endorse” Vice President Kamala Harris after he recently attempted to set up a meeting with her.

Advertisement

Kennedy’s campaign manager, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, told ABC News that neither Kennedy nor she had received a response from the Harris team after reaching out to them.

According to Amaryllis, the reach out attempt was the most recent in an unsuccessful months-long process by the Kennedy campaign to get in touch with Democrat leaders.

The Washington Post also claimed on Wednesday that RFK Jr. wanted to discuss the prospect of joining Harris’s cabinet in exchange for an endorsement to help her “cross the finish line” in November.

Amaryllis Kennedy did not dispute the details of the story and told ABC News, “Bobby has always been willing to meet with both parties to discuss the possibility of a unity government.”

On Thursday morning, Kennedy posted on X that he has “no plans to endorse Kamala Harris for President.”

“I do have plans to defeat her,” he added.

Lis Smith, an advisor to the Democratic National Committee, bitterly responded to Kennedy’s statement.

“No one has any intention of negotiating with a MAGA-funded fringe candidate who has sought out a job with Donald Trump in exchange for an endorsement,” said Smith.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!