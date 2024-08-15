NYC: 11-Year-Old Venezuelan Boy Arrested For String Of ‘Violent Muggings’

Landmark buildings of the Manhattan city skyline including the Empire State building (C) and One World Trade Center (C-R) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:34 PM – Thursday, August 15, 2024

An 11-year-old boy has been arrested along with a 17-year-old boy following a series of violent subway mugging in Queens, New York.

A number of robberies in NYC’s Central Park have been linked to a group of juvenile illegal migrants. Officials believe that the violent Venezuelan street gang, Tren de Aragua, holds responsibility for recruiting and orchestrating the boys’ criminal behavior.

The two boys were arrested following a recent attack and mugging on a train headed for Manhattan on Tuesday night.

“When I fought back to try and get my phone, they attacked. They jumped me,” the victim stated. “It’s pretty upsetting since he’s 11 and out on the subway doing this stuff.”

Additionally, The victim, who requested that his name not be published in the press, claims that the 11-year-old was the “primary aggressor,” and “was essentially provoking it.”

The boys were soon arrested that same night near a taxpayer-funded migrant shelter in Midtown Manhattan, as police had tracked the stolen phone to that location and found it in their possession.

“The 11-year-old boy has stayed at the Roosevelt Hotel migrant shelter with his mother and three siblings since last year, said Kataleya, 44, a fellow Venezuelan asylum seeker at the hotel who spoke with The Post Thursday,” New York Post reported.

Law enforcement officials also claim to have video footage of the 11-year-old boy using stolen credit cards.

“At this point in time, we’re ready to call it: This is a migrant robbery pattern,” stated NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.

The 11-year-old was later released to an unidentified guardian, while the 17-year-old was taken into custody as a juvenile, police stated.

“This is a product of a government with no plan on how to properly integrate these immigrants into our society,” said a NYPD supervisor.

