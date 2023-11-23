New Court Filing: N.Y.C. Mayor Adams Accused Of Sexual Assault From 1993

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

8:27 AM – Thursday, November 23, 2023

A woman has accused New York Mayor Eric Adams of sexually assaulting her back in 1993.

Advertisement

According to a new court filing, a woman filed a summons under New York’s Adult Survivors Act that names Adams (D-N.Y.), the New York Police Department (NYPD) and two unknown entities as defendants.

It continued to state that the plaintiff was also working for the city at the time of the assault and that at the time, Adams was a police captain.

“Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York,” the summons said. “The claims brought here allege intentional and negligent acts and omissions for physical, psychological, and other injuries suffered as a result of conduct that would constitute sexual offenses.”

The unidentified woman is seeking $5 million in relief as well as attorney fees and interest.

The legal documents also accused Adams of employment discrimination on the basis of her “gender and sex, retaliation, hostile work environment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

A City Hall spokesperson addressed the spree, saying that the mayor does not know the woman filing the summons.

“The mayor does not know who this person is. If they ever met, he doesn’t recall it. But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim,” the spokesperson said.

Governor Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) signed the Adult Survivors Act into law in May of last year, eliminating the customary one-year statute of limitations for filing a lawsuit over alleged sexual assaults.

Under the ASA, at least 2,600 claims have been filed in state courts. This week, multiple lawsuits were filed against well-known defendants such as, Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses, Oscar Winner Cuba Gooding Jr., and celebrity photographer Terry Richardson.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!