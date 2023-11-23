Kentucky Gov. Declares State Of Emergency After Train Derailment, Chemical Spill

Andy Beshear, Governor of Kentucky. (Photo by Luke Sharrett/Getty Images)

7:31 AM – Thursday, November 23, 2023

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency after a train derailed prompted a chemical spill.

On Wednesday, Beshear (D-Ky.) declared a state of emergency in Rockcastle County, Kentucky after roughly 16 train cars derailed, including two that contained molten sulfur that ended up on fire.

According to a statement, the CSX train derailed at approximately 2:23 p.m. on Wednesday, just north of Livingston.

They continued stating that special equipment is being sent to detect air monitoring and emergency teams are investigating the situation.

“When molten sulphur burns it is known to release sulphur dioxide. Specialized equipment is being deployed to conduct air monitoring in the area,” the company’s statement continued. “CSX is in close contact with the Rockcastle county emergency teams as they continue to assess the situation and we appreciate their swift response.”

Beshear stated that at least one home was evacuated and they are planning to evacuate more.

He added that enacting the state of emergency would ensure “that every state resource is available to help keep our families safe.”

CSX released a statement saying that it planned to work with local authorities as a recovery plan was being developed.

“We will work together with the local authorities to secure the area and safety is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan,” CSX’s statement continued. “CSX encourages residents in proximity to the incident that are concerned about their safety to utilize the lodging that the company has secured in Mt. Vernon, KY. In addition to the hotels, CSX teams is working with local restaurants to provide meals for affected residents.”

