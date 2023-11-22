Man Who Won $1.35B Mega Millions Suing Daughter’s Mother For Telling Family About His Winnings

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:13 PM – Wednesday, November 22, 2023

A lucky man from Maine who won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot is suing the mother of his daughter for allegedly disclosing the rare victory to his family members against his wishes.

Advertisement

After winning the Maine state lottery back in January, he is now pursuing legal action. He chose to receive $723.56 million in cash as a one-time payout, which would leave him with a little over $404 million after taxes.

The press was able to receive a copy of the complaint, in which the man, known only as “John Doe,” is suing his daughter’s mother “Sara Smith,” for allegedly disclosing the outcome and perhaps compromising his “public persona and safety.”

According to LotteryPost.com, the woman had even signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) two weeks before the man finally claimed the prize in February, requiring her to keep his lottery win a secret until their daughter turns 18 in June 2032, in order to “avoid irreparable harm of allowing the media or the public in general to discover” his name, whereabouts, assets, and daughter.

The woman reportedly signed the NDA because the man had promised to help her and offer her security resources going forward.

A violation of the NDA would give rise, as papers stated, to “legal and equitable relief… without the requirement or necessity of proving actual damages.” This could consist of money awarded as compensation for the breach, legal fees, and other costs incurred by him.

If “Sara” broke the terms of the NDA, she was told that she would be forced to inform the man within 24 hours.

After reportedly telling his father and stepmother over the phone about the money, she did not inform him of the breach, according to LotteryPost.com. Later, his sister was informed of the news, and perhaps even more family members.

According to the filings, “John” suffered “irreparable injury” as a result of the unapproved publication of the win, and “there is immediate and imminent danger that ‘John Doe’ will continue to suffer irreparable injury for which there is no adequate remedy at law.”

The man is now telling reporters that he wants to know who else the mother told about his lottery win. For each NDA breach, he is requesting at least $100,000 in addition to the associated legal bills and court expenses.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!