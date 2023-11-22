Cuba Gooding Jr. Hit With 2 New Sexual Assault Civil Lawsuits

(Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:32 PM – Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Oscar winner Cuba Goodwin Jr. has been hit with two new sexual assault lawsuits.

Advertisement

Two women filed two lawsuits against the actor on Wednesday, claiming they suffered emotional distress after the Oscar winner touched and kissed them against their will in two different New York City incidents.

According to court documents, one plaintiff “somewhat naively” consented to wait on Gooding Jr. ‘s table at the LAVO nightclub on September 9th, 2018, after her coworker reported that the movie star had previously exposed her to “inappropriate behavior.”

The actor was being served drinks by the woman when, according to the court filing, “without consent or permission, [he] put his mouth up to Plaintiff’s and forced his tongue into her mouth.”

As part of a sweetheart deal, Gooding Jr., 55, entered a guilty plea in April 2022 to a reduced charge of second-degree harassment related to the incident, according to the new lawsuit.

Plaintiff Kelsey Harbert filed the second lawsuit, alleging that on June 9th, 2019, at the Magic House Rooftop Bar & Lounge, Gooding Jr. touched her leg and then touched her breast.

The complaint went on to say that the star was “intoxicated” and trying to kiss his girlfriend’s hand while facing away from Harbert, who was trying to take his hand off her breast.

Four days after Harbert’s police report was filed, according to court documents, Gooding Jr. was taken into custody for forcible touching.

The actor later acknowledged in court that he had subjected her to “‘non-consensual physical contact,'” according to the lawsuit, and the incident was included in his 2022 plea agreement.

In light of the actor’s actions, Herbert and the first plaintiff are now requesting jury trials in order to recover damages for “lost wages, emotional distress, punitive damages, liquidated damages, and attorney’s fees.”

The suits were filed under the terms of New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which is set to expire Thursday.

Attorneys Gloria Allred and Casey Wolnowski spoke on behalf of the plaintiffs.

“Our clients were deprived of the justice they sought in the criminal case. They are now seeking justice and accountability in their civil cases,” Allred and Wolnowski said. “We are proud of their courage and intend to vigorously fight for them until they win the justice that they deserve.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!