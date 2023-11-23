Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

Performers take part in the 97th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on November 23, 2023. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

8:45 AM – Thursday, November 23 2023

Pro-Palestinian protesters have disrupted the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade by gluing their hands to the floor of the parade route.

On Thursday, just before 11 a.m., around 30 protestors jumped the barricades that ran along Sixth Avenue at West 45th Street. The group, dressed in white jumpsuits covered in fake blood, then glued their hand to the floor of Sixth Avenue.

This demonstration caused disruption to the parade, as floats, bands and balloons were forced to be diverted.

Additionally, protesters were demanding “Liberation for Palestine and the Climate.” They were also seen carrying a banner that read, “Genocide then. Genocide Now.”

The people involved were removed by the NYPD. They were then placed in custody.

