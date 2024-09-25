N.Y.C. Mayor Eric Adams Indicted On Federal Criminal Charges

Mayor Eric Adams holds an in-person media availability along with members of his staff at City Hall on July 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:48 PM – Wednesday, September 25, 2024

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted on federal criminal charges.

On Wednesday, Adams (D-N.Y.) was indicted, making him the first mayor in New York to be charged while in office.

Due to the indictment being sealed, it is unclear what the charge or charges Adams is set to face.

According to reports, the indictment comes following an investigation on whether Adams conspired with the Turkish government to funnel illegal foreign donations into his coffers in exchange for pressing the Fire Department to approve a new, high-rise Turkish consulate in Midtown despite safety concerns.

There are multiple ongoing federal investigations into Adams and people affiliated with him and his administration.

The indictment comes after Adams’ police commissioner, his schools chancellor and his health commissioner all step down from their positions.

On September 5th, FBI agents raided the homes of two of Adams’ top aides, First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks.

New York City Hall chief counsel Lisa Zornberg also resigned from her position following the resignation of former NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban after the raids.

Adams had once called himself the “the future of the Democratic Party” and the “Biden of Brooklyn.” However, the mayor’s chances of winning a second term as well as serving out the remainder of his term are in jeopardy.

According to reports, calls for the mayor’s resignation are expected. However, he has insisted that he will not resign.

“I always knew that If I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target — and a target I became,” Mr. Adams, 64, said in a statement Wednesday night. “If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.”

Jumaane Williams, the public advocate for New York City, would take over as acting mayor in the event that Adams resigned.

After emerging victorious in a special election in 2019, Williams, a left-leaning Democrat from Brooklyn, worked as a public advocate. After winning a full term reelection in 2021, he made an unsuccessful bid for governor the following year.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

