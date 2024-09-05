FBI Raids The Homes Of Mayor Eric Adams’ Top 2 Aides

First Deputy Mayor, NYC Office Of The Mayor, T.H. Sheena Wright speaks during the 2023 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York on September 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:42 PM – Thursday, September 5, 2024

FBI agents have raided the homes of two top aides to NYC Mayor Eric Adams, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed.

Agents barred into the homes of First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks at 5a.m. on Wednesday, according to the outlet The City.

The reason behind the raids remains in question. However, both officials reportedly had their electronic devices seized.

The latest raids come after the FBI took Mayor Adams’ (D-N.Y.) cell phone and laptop and raided the home of his campaign treasurer, Brianna Suggs, last November amid an investigation into his 2021 campaign. It also came amid allegations of a kickback scheme involving City Hall and the Turkish government.

Wright, as the city’s first deputy mayor, is the closest Adams aide to have her home raided by the feds. Banks, a longtime Adams ally, serves as his deputy mayor for public safety.

This makes five allies of Adams that have had their homes raided.

However, sources claim that the raids do not have any connection to the Turkey investigation.

Meanwhile, the New York Mayor has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

“Investigators have not indicated to us the mayor or his staff are targets of any investigation,” said City Hall Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg, in a statement. “As a former member of law enforcement, the mayor has repeatedly made clear that all members of the team need to follow the law.”

Additionally, Wright has been in a longtime relationship with Schools Chancellor David Banks, and is rumored to have married in secrecy last year.

David is the brother of Phil Banks, who himself was named by the federal government as an indicted co-conspirator in a federal corruption case years ago.

